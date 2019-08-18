With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies, according to a press release.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is giving out $5 Amazon gift cards through Aug. 29 via email.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
» Chase County, Wauneta: noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Wauneta Community Building, 325 N. Tecumseh St.
» Dundy County, Benkelman: noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 30, 4-H Exhibit Building, Fairgrounds, 70495 Ave. 338.
» Frontier County, Curtis: noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Curtis Community Bulding, 201 Garlick Ave.
» Furnas County, Beaver City: noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 30, Beaver City Manor, 905 Floyd St.
» Hayes County, Hayes Center: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Hayes Center High School, 500 Troth St.
» Keith County, Paxton: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 30, Community Building, 205 N. Oak St.
» Lincoln County, North Platte: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Craft Building, 200 S. Silber Ave.; 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 29, NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
» Lincoln County, Sutherland: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 26, Sutherland Public Schools, 401 Walnut St.
» McPherson County, Tryon: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, McPherson County Fair Building, 527 Nebraska Highway 92.
» Red Willow County, McCook: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, McCook Community Building, 1412 W. Fifth St.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 28, McCook Community Building, 1412 W. Fifth St.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.