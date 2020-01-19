The combination of low commodity prices and high input costs has left cattle producers struggling to reach breakeven levels. With focus on the current downturn in the agricultural economy, Nebraska Extension will host a West Central Cattleman’s educational meeting from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Hitchcock County Fairgrounds in Culbertson.
Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event is designed to help cattle producers minimize input costs, generate additional income, utilize risk management strategies and expand marketing opportunities.
Topics and presenters for the program will be “Feeding for Cold Weather and Rebreeding,” presented by Randy Saner, Extension educator; “Benchmarking & Measuring Costs: What Matters to Increase Profits,” presented by Robert Tigner, agricultural systems economist educator; and “Insect control for Beef Herds,” presented by Dave Boxler, Extension educator
Register with the Red Willow County Extension office at 308-345-3390 by Jan. 30 to help with a meal count. Cost of the program is $15 for pre-registration or $20 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.