DESHLER — Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized two local businesses with the organization’s Diamond Pride award.
Electric Rain in Gothenburg and J & K Irrigation in Ogallala both received the award at the organization’s annual convention in Kansas City.
Mark Mesloh, Reinke’s vice president of North American irrigation sales, commended both companies in press releases this week.
“Reinke appreciates the dedication they have shown to the growers in their area,” he said. “We are very proud to work with them and have them representing Reinke.”
Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada gather each year to attend the company’s sales convention. This year, Reinke dealers met in Kansas City, Salt Lake City and Charlotte. The awards recognized select Reinke dealers for their hard work, commitment to the higher standards of being 100% Reinke Certified and for their dedication to sales and marketing efforts throughout the past year.
The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.
With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954, and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.
