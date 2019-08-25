DESHLER — Reinke Manufacturing has recognized Kelvin Robertson with J&K Irrigation in Ogallala with a 5-year Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service Program Longevity Award. Robertson received the award in recognition of his dedication to maintaining a PLUS Program certification for five years.
“Kelvin has shown great commitment to the Reinke PLUS Program to make sure he is 100% Reinke Certified to serve the needs of the growers in their area,” said Reinke Technical Training and Documentation Administrator Jennifer Craig. “Maintaining this level of certification for five years is a big accomplishment and Reinke is proud to honor the dedication shown by the individuals who take care of our systems and our customers.”
The Reinke PLUS Program is a service training program offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.
To maintain certification, 16 service training credits must be earned each year either through online or in-class training. Certified Reinke PLUS and Platinum PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers.