Relay for Life of the Plains will be hosting the 2020 Relay for Life as a virtual relay on the Relay for Life of the Plains Facebook page, according to a press release. The event will run throughout July.
During the first week in July, Relay for Life of the Plains will highlight the American Cancer Society programs donations fund.
On July 4, the organization are encouraging those in surrounding counties to donate $10 for a luminaria in honor someone battling cancer or in memory of someone who has died from it. They may contact Nan Hynes by calling the Callahan Cancer Center at 308-568-7386.
“We want to light up the night on July 31,” said the press release.
The second week will feature survivors, with videos of their journey posted on the Facebook page. The Relay for Life of the Plains will also offer wellness tips and share information that ACS has for survivors.
On July 10 the organization will hold a Survivor Meals of Hope drive-thru gift giving event. Staff will be observing social distancing and providing curbside delivery from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park. Gift bags will include coupons for dinner and dessert. The meal is being sponsored by Raising Cane’s, and dessert will be provided by Double Dips Ice Creamery.
On July 11, Relay for Life of the Plains will kick off the virtual relay with video and photos of teams and participants walking. Participants may walk as many miles as they would like, and the organization is encouraging the participants to challenge family and friends to take part.
On July 15, the organization will post stories, share videos and photos of those who have cared for someone with cancer.
“We want to thank them all for all they do and have done; it is the caregivers who are the silent honoree,” the press release said. To celebrate the week, they also encourage participation in the Ribbon of Hope Challenge, where people place ribbons in their homes, businesses or communities.
July 22-29, there will be a Facebook auction of donated items. Bidding will end July 29.
On July 25, Relay for Life of the Plains will virtually honor participating teams by featuring stories, “why they relay” and their favorite fundraising methods.
The monthlong virtual relay will end with the Luminary Ceremony on July 31. The evening will start with a fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at Raising Cane’s, with 15% of sales during that time going to Relay for Life of the Plains. Relay for Life of the Plains will set up luminarias around the Lincoln County Court House and encourage the community to take this night and cruise the streets of North Platte. The luminarias will be lit from 8 to 10 p.m. During the evening, Smart Marketing will be in the area, displaying videos and photos of survivors and those who died.
For more information, visit secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=97547.
