Everyone seems to know my Uncle Dale. That’s Dale Jergensen to you, but to me he is my mom’s younger brother.
He has always been a rock in our family, the go-to person, the one who knows the history of our Danish roots. He keeps track of everybody. If you want a phone number or address, ask Uncle Dale.
On Monday of this week, he passed away at the young age of 101.
You may remember a column I wrote about him four years ago. It is worth repeating:
***
Dale worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for more than 40 years as a conductor. He developed friendships up and down the railroad line. Many of his colleagues spin tales (some of which are true) about life with Dale. He never knew a stranger, because he always struck up a conversation with anyone he met. He still does.
His list of jobs — volunteer — is endless.
He delivered meals to shut-ins; mentored grade school children, teaching them to read; took part in the Living History program; and he was responsible for changing the marquee at the First Baptist Church every single week.
After his retirement, he volunteered at the Golden Spike for a number of years as an informational specialist.
When I happened to be visiting the Golden Spike, I heard him talking and turned to look for him. Lo and behold, it was his voice that I heard, but it was coming from a large educational display on the wall. His booming voice could never be mistaken. Even when he is not in the room, his presence is everywhere.
He is in church every Sunday. Church would not be the same without Dale.
He loves flowers and loves to share them with other people. His garden is his pride and joy and he is proud of it.
Dale plants a garden every year and keeps his eye on those weeds.
Michelle Miller, who lives across the street, often sees him sitting down on the sidewalk pulling those weeds. That seems very normal if you are a good gardener. However, did you know he is 97 years young?
People have been trying to get Dale to slow down. That is certainly easier said than done. True to the family traits (my mom and all the siblings), there is no slow-down for a Jergensen.
He always has a smile for you. His glass is always half full, and he has an attitude of gratitude that comes from his faith.
Even after losing his wife, Mildred, to cancer in 2008 and his son Steve to illness in 2009, he still sees the bright side of life.
One of his favorite things is baking pies or making breakfast for his family.
Although his family would prefer he did not drive, if he wants to, he will go. Period!
Imagine my surprise when he appeared in my room. I looked around and he was alone. He had driven. He wanted to bring me some words of wisdom to use in my column.
***
We all miss you and your wonderful tales, Uncle Dale. When the family gets together at your funeral, we will laugh, cry and then laugh some more. You would love it.