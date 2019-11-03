On Tuesday, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America released the report Research In Your Backyard. The report shows the total estimated impact of clinical research studies supported by the pharmaceutical industry in the state of Nebraska at $394 million in 2017.
“Clinical research is critical to the mission of our academic medical center because it is critical to the development of cutting-edge care for our patients,” said Chris Kratochvil, M.D., associate vice chancellor for clinical research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “We are grateful to our industry partners for their support, which augments the support we receive from other sources including the National Institutes of Health.”
More than 8,400 Nebraskans participated in industry-sponsored clinical research studies in 2017, as scientists sought new ways to detect, diagnose and treat diseases such as Alzheimer’s, arthritis, cancer and diabetes.
According to the report, infectious diseases and virology had the leading industry-sponsored clinical research study enrollment in Nebraska. Currently, there are 326 open industry-sponsored clinical research studies in the state.
“The economic impact of clinical research studies highlights how Nebraska biopharmaceutical research companies impact patient health and the economy in the state,” said Zachary Poss, a senior manager of state advocacy at PhRMA.
“The clinical trials ongoing in our state further our knowledge about disease and ultimately improve lives,” said Rob Owen, executive director, Bio Nebraska Life Sciences Association. “This report illustrates one segment of life sciences and gives us insight on the impact this industry makes on our state’s economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.