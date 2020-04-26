The Republican Plains Activity Conference recently recognized its top ACT scorers. A gold medal is awarded to a student achieving a score of 29 or higher. A silver medal is awarded to a student achieving a score of 27 or 28. A bronze medal is awarded to a student achieving a score of 24, 25 or 26.
The top ACT score for 2019-20 was Austin Adam of Southwest.
Gold medal — Daylan Russell, Alma; Maggie Weatherwax, Arapahoe; Jaden Dannehl, Bertrand; Abby Andrews, Cambridge; Philip Boyd, Dundy County-Stratton; Kassidy Kisker, Hitchcock County; Joshua Ragland, Maxwell; Michael Hazen, Medicine Valley; Matthew Henry, Southern Valley; Grace Hogeland, Southern Valley; Brooke Jorgenson, Southern Valley; Mandy Schoen, Southern Valley; Austin Adam, Southwest; Sydney Pelster, Wallace.
Silver medal — Lauren Bahe, Arapahoe; Tanner DeVoogd, Arapahoe; Peyton Luedders, Cambridge; Jakob Anderjaska, Hayes Center; Ashton Erickson, Hayes Center; Jessie Freeland, Dundy County-Stratton; Trenton Emmons, Hitchcock County; Remington Hodges, Hitchcock County; Elizabeth Empfield, Maxwell; Lindsey Sawyer, Maxwell; Jason McIntosh, Maywood; Nadia Campbell, Medicine Valley; Samuel Heapy, Medicine Valley; Alexis Ruppert, Medicine Valley; Jesus Mendez, Paxton; Ashlyn Brown, Southern Valley; Maggie Lammers, Southern Valley; Johanna Sughroue, Southwest; Kailey Wilcox, Southwest; Jerad Phillips, Wallace; Austen Rozelle, Wauneta-Palisade.
Bronze medal — Danielle Eidson, Arapahoe; Keziah Goshert, Arapahoe; Cooper Schutz, Arapahoe; Jacob Hilmer, Bertrand; Isaiah Schwarz, Bertrand; Paige Ervin, Cambridge; Cali Gunderson, Cambridge; Juliana Hampton, Cambridge; Brandon Horwart, Cambridge; Zion Moyer, Cambridge; Sable Lambley, Dundy County-Stratton; Tyrell Perrigo, Dundy County-Stratton; Avery Johnson, Hayes Center; Darian Hutto, Hitchcock County; Autumn McCauley, Hitchcock County; Noah Standiford, Hitchcock County; Seth Simcox, Maxwell; Kelsey Thomas, Maxwell; Sabra Schmidt, Medicine Valley; Helen Willard, Medicine Valley; Caleb Bryan, Paxton; Conor TenEyck, Paxton; Carter Brown, Southern Valley; Kara Krejdl, Southern Valley; Curtis Layton, Southern Valley; Jennifer Linden, Southern Valley; Aubree Warner, Southern Valley; Madison Woodring, Southern Valley; Jadyn Brooks, Southwest; Quinn Koop, Wallace; Cord Lee, Wauneta-Palisade.
