The big news this week is up at Merritt Reservoir. I was recently at Merritt, and noticed that the water in the Snake arm looked cloudy. When I asked about it, a couple of anglers who fish the reservoir often told me that a local rancher near the far west end of the Snake arm had attempted to drain a valley/pasture of water by cutting a ditch back to the reservoir.
The volume of water that flowed through this cut was more than expected, and the geography of the Sandhills being what they are, there was a lot of erosion. That’s where the cloudiness of the water came from. The event is being investigated and I have heard no official estimate of how much sand/silt/soil washed into Merritt Reservoir or any estimates on the environmental impacts. I’ll keep you posted.
Big Mac anglers are finding walleye by trolling in 15 to 25 feet of water up in the North Shore and Lemoyne areas. Deep running crankbaits with a firetiger pattern or primarily red colors seem to be doing well. Other anglers are finding walleyes that are moving into the flooded timber in the Arthur Bay to North Shore areas. White bass fishing has been decent at dawn along the northern shore in the Otter creek area. Catfish are active in the upper reaches of the lake. I have some good reports from the Omaha Beach area.
Trout fishing has been steady in Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake. Most of the bigger trout are being caught in the river. Power Bait, salmon eggs and small spinnerbaits are the best baits.
Overall, fishing at Sutherland Reservoir seems to have slowed down a bit. A few more walleyes are being caught in the main lake by trolling. The area around the bubble is producing more walleye. A few walleye and white bass are being taken from the inlet, but the action has slowed down in the last couple of days.
Catfishing may be the bright spot at Sutherland Reservoir this week. Catfishing seems to be consistent along the southern and eastern shorelines of the reservoir. Don’t get in a big hurry with these catfish, they are finnicky. It may take an hour or so for the bite to start, but they are there and they are biting. Cut baits appear to be doing the best.
Lake Maloney walleye and white bass action has slowed some over the last few days as well. The walleye being caught are mainly being taken out in the middle of the lake by drifting minnows or night crawlers. Lindy rigs are a good presentation right now. A few walleyes are being taken with larger crankbaits, too.
There has been some sporadic white bass activity occurring at the inlet. Minnows and small spinner baits are catching most of the fish. Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in deeper water. Some catfish have been caught on commercial baits. Don’t overlook the shallow bays in the western part of the lake for catfish either.
Enjoy the time you get to spend in the great outdoors this weekend.
— Rick Windham
