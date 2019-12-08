Rick Windham’s 2019 Christmas Wish List

Wow — I’ve been doing this for 21 years. Amazing. Time does fly. This annual column has become quite popular with many readers. It’s also unique because it is the only column of the year where I provide the same information for all the publications I work with. Everyone who reads my columns should know about these items!
As in the past, this is a list of items that I have had the opportunity to field test over the last year. Each item has survived the abuse of my hunting or fishing trips. As my dad, the Ol’ Marine, says, “Boy, you could tear up a crowbar in a sand pile!” so the very fact that a product can make it through more than a few of trips with me says something. If a product can survive my use in the field, most people can get years of service out of it!
Most importantly, before I recommend that you spend any of your hard-earned money on a product, I want to make sure it works the way it is supposed to and that it can endure the rigors of the outdoors. There is no order or ranking as to how these items are placed in this list. It is simply the way I put it down on paper. Here goes…
Every outdoors enthusiast needs good knife. The first knife I’ll mention is from Frost Cutlery. It is called the Buck Skinner and a fine-looking knife that fits my hand very well. It is 7½-inches long, extremely well balanced and sharp! Do-It-Center carries this knife and the cost is $22.
The next knife on my list is made by Milwaukee Tools. It is 10½-inches overall and double-edged blade … straight edge on one side, serrated edge on the other. This knife is made for cutting ductwork, so imagine how strong it would be for a camp knife. I found mine at Home Depot, but I’ve learned that Ace Hardware carries the Milwaukee line of knives. Cost is $20.
Guide Gear makes some decent knives. The first one I’ll mention is called the Reptile and comes with an X-Tool. It is a 7½-inch folding lock blade design. The X-Tool clips to the knife or can be used as a keychain. It fits 8 bolt heads, has a bottle opener, small ruler, slotted screwdriver, pry bar and fish hook de-gorger. Menards carries this and the price is $9.
The Panther is another folding lock-back knife by Guide Gear. This is a robust knife that has been a workhorse around camp. It has a large non-slip rubberized grip. It is a great knife to have in the field. Menards has this of $10.
If you have a deer/elk/antelope hunter on your list, these next two items are the greatest hunting combo pack you could give them. The first item is called The Cooling Tool. It replaces the stick you are always looking for to spread and hold open the rib cage after you have field dressed your game and want it to cool out. This is one of those things you look at and go, “Duh … why didn’t I think of that?” It is a high-strength plastic that can be tossed in the dishwasher. It expands from 8 ¼ to 13 inches. Go to thecoolingtool.com, click on Contact Us link and email the inventor, John Carbaugh. Cost is about $10, plus S&H.
The companion piece to this would be SagenSaw. It is a short saw especially designed to cut through the sternum/rib cage and pelvic bone. It has a nice T-handle to hang on to and a blunted end of the saw to minimize the risk of poking into the guts while you’re sawing. You can find this at big sporting goods stores or go to saganinc.com. There are two sizes to choose from. Cost will run $22 to $25.
Lighting is always a critical item for outdoor enthusiasts. I’ve become a big fan of NEBO lights over the year because they are innovative, they work and they last! Cohagen Battery Store, at 320 S. Dewey, carries this item. The first light is the BriteBucket. Yep … it is a collapsible silicon bucket with a light in the bottom. It the expanded configuration, it can be a bucket, a table lamp or a hanging lamp. I even took the puck light out of the base, put it inside the bucket pointed down, added some weight and it will float beside my boat, shining light down into the water and attract fish. It is great in camp and great to have around the house when the power goes out. It is powered by three AA batteries, so you are never far away from replacements. Cost is $14.
NEBO also make an amazing flashlight called the Redline 6000 lumen. This thing is bright…intensely bright! The first time I lit this up at night, I thought I was holding a landing light from an airplane. It will light up your world at night, whether you are hunting, fishing, checking cattle or trying to figure out what’s gone wrong on a truck or tractor in the dark. It charges via a USB port and can be adjusted from a flood to a spot light with a simple twist. I haven’t had this flashlight long, but it is a keeper! Cost is $80.
One more light to mention is the GunMaster Bore Light. It is a small LED light powered by a single AAA battery with a flexible head. It can be bent in any configuration to check the bore of your firearm when cleaning it, put light on the right spot in small machinery or a sewing machine, or clip it to your collar and read a book without the room light on … very handy. The cost is $5, and you can find it in the sporting goods department at Walmart.
Another handy item I have found for camp is the Olympus Tools Camping Axe. It is built more like a tomahawk and you can even throw it, which is kind of fun if you get bored in camp. It has a hammer face built on to the axe head the can pound tent stakes into the toughest ground. The cost is $20, and it is carried by Tractor Supply Store.
Some years back I recommended a hand balm made by Cross A Ranch in Colorado in my list. It was a great product. Unfortunately, it is no longer made. Never fear, I found a great new item. It is called the Smoothie Bar and is made right here in North Platte. It is made with beeswax and other natural ingredients. I’ve been using the Smoothie for months and I like it. It really helps dry skin and the cracks I get in my skin around my fingernails in cold weather. You can find it at Prairie Hand Knits, at 508 S. Dewey St. The cost is $7.75.
The last item for this year’s list is the Kelly Kettle. The Kelly Kettle has been around since the 1890’s but didn’t make it to North America until the last decade or so. A young Patrick Kelly (the great grand-father of the current company directors), was a small farmer and fisherman. He developed his first kettle on the shores of Lough Conn, County Mayo, Ireland. The first few kettles were tin; today’s models are aluminum and stainless steel. The unit will boil water in 3 to 5 minutes using fuel that is within arm’s reach. It is essentially a double-walled chimney with the water contained in the chimney wall. When filled with water, you start a very small fire in the base, set the kettle on the base and drop additional fuel (twigs, leaves, grass, paper, etc.) down the chimney. Use the hot water for whatever you want or use attachments offered and cook on top of the chimney. This thing is very versatile and compact. There are several units; the Trekker ($130), the Scout ($135) and the Base Camp ($140). With the full package you get dishes, cups, a couple pots and cooking grill. Matt Harmon is a representative for Kelly Kettle here in North Platte. Give him a call at 308-520-0815 and talk to him about it. You’ll be impressed. You can also go to kellykettleusa.com for more information.
That is it for my 2019 Christmas Wish List. I hope this helped you with a gift idea for an outdoor enthusiast on your list. Merry Christmas everyone and have a great time outdoors!
