We’ve leveled out with our weather pattern for most of the week and that has improved the fishing. The forecast is for partly sunny days and moderate temperatures through the weekend.
Waters in the region have been warming up slightly with the sunshine. Warmer water means the metabolism of the fish will increase, and that means they will begin to feed more.
Lake Maloney has had some good fishing in the inlet this week — and a few surprises. White bass and walleye have been the main species being caught at the inlet. However, I have two reports of muskies being caught in the inlet as well. Nice! Live baits are doing the best for the white bass and walleye and that is what the muskies were caught on too.
Sutherland Reservoir action is plugging along. No big news from there. A few walleye are being taken in the inlet. Small crankbaits, night crawlers and minnows are probably the best baits to offer at this time. The same baits are working around “the bubbles” in the main lake and on the flats near the golf course, but the action has only been enough to keep anglers interested and staying on the water. Anglers are finding some good action with catfish off Hershey Beach with cut baits.
Lake Ogallala and the North Platte River below the lake have been slow to moderate for trout this week. Power Bait and salmon eggs seem to be working best in Lake Ogallala and in the canal from Keystone to the confluence of the canals south of Paxton. Lures like Kastmasters, Bomber Lures, Dare Devles and doll flies have been working the best in the North Platte River. One angler I talked to had a good day with his Fire Tiger colored Daredevle. Olive green doll flies are doing well when fished with a little finesse around rocks.
Up on Big Mac, the action is mediocre as well. A few walleye are being taken along the dam at night, but more walleye are being caught by trolling crankbaits in 15-25 feet of water out from Martin and No Name Bays. Farther up the like, channel catfish are providing some action using cut baits.
Turkey season is still underway until the end of the month. Gobblers are still talking and that makes me think the season and hormones are running a bit slower than most spring seasons. At this point in the season I normally give up on multiple decoys spreads and generally take only one decoy with me, usually a hen decoy, but sometimes a jake. I may reconsider that strategy.
Breeding toms seem to be making their rounds but are still looking at the hens that escaped their attention earlier in the season. My plan is to get out in the timber later in the day and hunt until the shadows get long. I will set up a single hen decoy along a travel route that leads back to the roosts.
Enjoy your time in the outdoors this weekend.
— Rick Windham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.