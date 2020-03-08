Matt Smith of Ogallala and Timothy L. Smith of Benkelman were among six county highway superintendents or city street superintendents who recently received their Class A license from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Created in 2003 by the Unicameral, the Class A license recognizes experience. A Class A license is renewable every three years upon evidence of continuing education.
Additional information about the licensing program is available at dot.nebraska.gov/business-enter/lpa/boards-liaison.
