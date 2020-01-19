The North Platte Rotary Clubs are inviting all sophomores and juniors to apply to attend this year’s Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp.
Great Plains RYLA will be in Halsey on July 15-19.
Every year, the North Platte Noon Rotary Club and North Platte Sunrise Rotary Club partner to send six students from North Platte High School, North Platte St. Pat’s, Hershey High School, Sutherland High School or who are home-schooled in our area to Rotary’s RYLA Youth Leadership Camp.
The camp is a five-day experience full of outdoor activities that emphasize teamwork and decision making. Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. March 24. When you submit an application, it will be reviewed by your local club then you will have an interview and if accepted receive a scholarship to attend the RYLA.
Participants must be committed to attending the full length of the camp.
Apply by going to greatplainsryla.org/rylaapplication.
