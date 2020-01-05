Volunteers of all ages are making quite an impact in the community through the Ready to Serve Volunteer Program and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. Volunteers provide service to local non-profit organizations such as the RSVP Literacy Program, local food pantries, Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross, according to an RSVP press release.
In the past 46 years, RSVP volunteers have reported a total of 4,021,573 hours of volunteer service to meet community needs. 4,021,573 hours is valued at $102,268,601.39 in volunteer support and manpower needed to make our community the unique and wonderful place it is today.
Currently there are 672 enrolled volunteers. In the past 12 months volunteers have served a total of 96,759 hours.
On Dec. 8 at the North Platte Area RSVP volunteer recognition event, six volunteers were recognized for serving the most volunteer hours during a 12-month period. The three women recognized for serving the most hours were Lynnette Gralak (2,313 hours), Alma Bullington (1,382½ hours) and Irene Ridgway (1,281 hours). The three men recognized for serving the most hours were Chuck Scripter (1,748 hours), Dan Ridgway (1,158 ½ hours) and Gary Thomsen (931 hours).
For more information about RSVP, contact 308-535-6777, go online to ci.north-platte.ne.us/volunteer/rsvp or on Facebook.
Volunteers were also recognized for their years of service. Volunteers who reached a milestone year (5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35) are as follows:
» 5 years of volunteer service: Dan Arensdorf, Shaun Baker, Blake Barnum, Michael Derrick, Daniel Dishman, Patricia Frahm, Teresa Helie, Matthew Kees, Stasha Kees, Gloria Livingston, Ashley Mathers, Vickie McDermott, Carroll Miller, Glenda Miller, Marti Parks, Jim Petersen, Marcia Petersen, Deborah Peterson, Renae Porter, Dan Ridgeway, Irene Ridgeway, Anita Searcey, Valma Smith, Dana Songster, Bridget Weeder and Jon Weeder.
» 10 years of volunteer service: Joyce Allen, Delmar Attebery, LaRae Attebery, Greg Beach, Susie Beman, Lora Bevington, Charlene Cash, Twila Conell, Carol Cotton, Glenda Covey, Connie Dye, Dean Dye, Charlotte Eggert, Carolyn Fear, Richard Foran, Sandra Foran, Robert Hill, Karen Holmes, Linda Lou Johnson, Marilyn Jones, Linda Kemp, Larry Linstrom, William McKinney, Ray Pafford, Beverly Sallee, Cecil Sallee, Charles Stout, Marilyn Torrez, Barbara Vaughn, Eldon Walters, Janice Walters, Jean Warner and Sheila White.
» 15 years of volunteer service: Pat Bartels, Judy Block, James Dickerson, Stan , Duckworth, Ruby Edwards, Patti Harkreader, Nora Kehr, Ron Malandrini, Gerry McKain, Bob B. Miller, Twila Miller, Thomas Pendleton, Hope Reyes, Irene Seifer, Keith Shepherd and Doris Wells.
» 20 years of volunteer service: Mary Carreras, James Catterson, Nellie Catterson, Wayne Dickenson, Duane Dunbar, Verna Grabowski, Barbara Hansen, Fran Kempf, Helen Keslar, Shirley Matson, Phyllis Pressler, Roy Pressler, Phyllis Swigart, Ellen Warath, Deloyt Young, Joan Young and Alyce Zulkoski.
» 25 years of volunteer service: Lynette Beckmann, Gordon Gadway, Carol Hansen, Delphine Luenenborg, Ken Oerter, Patricia Sedlacek and Jan Tomjack.
» 30 years of volunteer service: Lila Maline and Viola Patchin.
» 35 years of volunteer service: Waneita Schomer.
