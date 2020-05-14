The next Rural Radio Forum will cover the 2020 census on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The show will air at 3 p.m. CT on 880 AM KRVN in Lexington, 104.9 FM KTMX and 1370 AM KAWL in York; 2 p.m. MT on 960 AM KNEB in Scottsbluff, and at 5 p.m. CT on 840 AM KTIC in West Point, on the Rural Radio Network.
Among those featured on the program are Gov. Pete Ricketts and Dr. Peter Longo, a Constitutional scholar and professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The forum will address the importance of the census, the impacts on rural communities and especially the agricultural sector, challenges faced by officials to ensure everyone is counted and more. The program will also discuss the urgency of completing the census in a timely manner, so the Census Bureau’s report can be delivered to the president in December.
The Rural Radio Forum is an hour-long program presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network on issues faced by rural Nebraskans. Podcasts of past Rural Radio Forum programs are available at ruralradio.com.
