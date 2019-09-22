4S Goat Expo will offer a seminar, show and sale Oct. 5-6 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road. The seminar will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 5.
Talks will include "Economical Feeding Programs for the Doe" by Steve Hart of the E (Kika) de la Garza Institute for Goat Research at Langston University in Oklahoma; "Creating a New Goat Business" by William Keech, director of livestock development at Alliance for the Future of Agriculture; "Producers View of Goat Production" by Ryley Johnson of Windmill Boer Goats, Hyannis; and a producers panel discussing management suggestions from experienced producers.
There will also be a youth goat judging contest, with awards given to top competitiors in junior and senior divisions. Cody Doubet of McCook will judge.
Goats can check in from 3-9 p.m. Oct. 4 and before 8 a.m. Oct. 5. The show starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 6 with a sale goat only show, followed by a show goat only show. The sale will start at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683, at 4sgoatexpo.com or on Facebook.
