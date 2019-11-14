Every Christmas season, an army of bell ringers brave the cold winter weather to raise funds and bring awareness to The Salvation Army.
This year, for the first time ever, The Salvation Army World Service Office is allowing people to ring a bell from the warmth of their own home via PC or mobile device, helping to fund education, livelihoods, disaster recovery and anti-human trafficking efforts throughout the world.
Each person will choose a goal and set up and customize a fundraising page, then distribute that personalized link via social media and email:
You can choose to raise funds for any of the following projects:
» General funds.
» International anti-human trafficking.
» International education.
» International health and hygiene.
» International disaster relief and recovery.
» Women’s empowerment in the developing world.
