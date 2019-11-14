Salvation Army bell ringers

Roxanne Jones rings her bell Dec. 17, 2018, for North Platte’s Salvation Army chapter.

 Tammy Bain / The North Platte Telegraph

Every Christmas season, an army of bell ringers brave the cold winter weather to raise funds and bring awareness to The Salvation Army.

This year, for the first time ever, The Salvation Army World Service Office is allowing people to ring a bell from the warmth of their own home via PC or mobile device, helping to fund education, livelihoods, disaster recovery and anti-human trafficking efforts throughout the world.

Each person will choose a goal and set up and customize a fundraising page, then distribute that personalized link via social media and email:

You can choose to raise funds for any of the following projects:

» General funds.

» International anti-human trafficking.

» International education.

» International health and hygiene.

» International disaster relief and recovery.

» Women’s empowerment in the developing world.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.