Bryan L. Jones’ “North of the Platte, South of the Niobrara: A Little Further into the Nebraska Sand Hills” is now available.
The book provides a rare inside look at Ted Turner’s bison operation, a visit to a one-room rural school and traces the histories of legendary Sandhills ranches belonging to the Sandoz and McMurtrey families.
The book is available at bryanjones.writer.com and book stores everywhere, according to a press release.
The product of 12 years of research, 70,000 miles of travel and 370 interviews, “North of the Platte” features stories of aging bull riders, who competed prior to million dollar purses and private jets, the combat experiences of WWII veterans, navigations of iconic Sandhills rivers and the lives and accomplishments of UNL researchers who spent their careers solving the mysteries of the SandhIlls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.