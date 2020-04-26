DUNNING — Sandhills Public Schools will receive $20,000 in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to replace older diesel school buses. Sandhills is one of seven schools statewide to receive the funding, according to a press release.
The other schools are: Centennial Public School ($20,000), Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools ($20,000), Falls City Public Schools ($20,000), Fremont Public School District ($20,000), Lincoln Public Schools ($80,000) and Mitchell Public Schools ($20,000). In total, EPA granted $200,000 to Nebraska schools.
The funds are part of $11.5 million to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico, each of which will receive rebates through EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.
