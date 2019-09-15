David Gale, chief executive officer of Sandhills State Bank, announced this week the addition of three new employees, Shelby Kolling, Brooklyn Brott and Bridgett Knoll.
Shelby Kolling is Sandhills State Bank’s new vice president of finance.
Kolling comes to Sandhills from a CPA firm in Colorado Springs, where she has served in the tax department. Kolling is a graduate of North Platte’s St. Patrick High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Brooklyn Brott is the brand manager for Sandhills State Bank. Brott joined Sandhills State Bank following her graduation with a degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
As brand manager, Brott’s responsibilities include ad design, photography, and marketing. Brott is originally from Wauneta and graduated from Wauneta-Palisade High School.
Bridgett Knoll is the new controller for the bank where she will take care of payroll and payables.
Knoll comes to Sandhills from Hi-Line Cooperative in Elsie, where she also served as controller. Knoll is a graduate of Wallace High School and the University of Wyoming.
For more information about Sandhills State Bank, visit sandhillsstate.com.
