Sandhills State Bank announced this week that it is starting the Sandhills Support Plan — a plan designed to help Sandhills customers facing loss of income, business interruption and economic uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan includes the opportunity for 12 months of interest-only payments for agricultural and business term loans and a 90-day deferral of payments for mortgages and consumer loans, according to a press release from the bank. Customers should contact their banker to determine eligibility.
Additionally, Sandhills State Bank is helping customers navigate support offered through the Small Business Association and local economic development entities.
“Sandhills State Bank was built during the subprime mortgage crisis by people who helped the Sandhills navigate the farm crisis of the 1980s,” said David Gale, CEO. “We were specifically designed to help customers and communities prosper during both good times and bad.
“Our customers have always had our back just as we’ve always had their back. We’ve spent our entire existence helping our customers and communities grow times of uncertainty only deepen our commitment ,” said Sandhills State Bank is a locally owned and regionally focused financial institution committed to serving people, businesses, and communities in Western Nebraska . The Bank operates branches in North Platte, Valentine, Ogallala, Alliance, Grant, Bassett, Wauneta, Harrison, Hyannis, Elsie, and Arthur . The Bank’s local ownership supports the region’s economic independence and sustains the quality of life for the communities it serves.”
For more information about Sandhills State Bank, go to sandhillsstate.com.
