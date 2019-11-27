Santa moving Christmas headquarters to Comstock

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. SOME SNOW COULD ACCOMPANY THE STRONG WINDS CAUSING REDUCED VISIBILITY IN BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE SANDHILLS, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, AND THE PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&