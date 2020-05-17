Schanou graduates with distinction

Hayley Schanou of North Platte has earned a Bachelor of Science with highest distinction from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Allied Health Professions. She was awarded Outstanding Senior Student in Radiography. Schanou has been accepted to study radiation therapy in Pittsburgh. She is a 2016 graduate of North Platte High School and the daughter of Ben Schanou.
