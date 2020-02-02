The Nebraska Chapter of the Soil & Water Conservation Society, Nebraska Soil & Water Conservation Foundation, and SWCS-UNL Foundation are pleased to announce 7 scholarship recipients for the spring 2020 semester. A total of 16 applications were received from students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Chadron State College, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, and Concordia University. Each recipient was awarded $1,000. Our scholarship recipients, major course of study, university, and hometown in no particular order, are:
» Nathan Donoghue, a sophomore agronomy major at UNL from Columbus, received the Dave Langemeier Memorial Scholarship from the SWCS-UNL Foundation.
» Travis Millikan, a senior range/wildlife management major at Chadron State College from Norfolk, received an NSWCF scholarship.
» Ema Muslic, a senior environmental sciences major at UNL from Lincoln, received an SWCS UNL Foundation scholarship
» Taylor Sayer, a freshman agronomy major at NCTA from Cambridge, received the Agnes & Ron Lorentzen Scholarship from NSWCF.
» Cadence Hernandez, a senior environmental restoration science/soils major at UNL from Omaha, received the Cam Loerch Memorial Scholarship from the SWCS-UNL Foundation.
» Tiffany Dickau, a sophomore diversified ag/agribusiness major at NCTA from Elwood, received the Tina Lorentzen Carlson Memorial Scholarship from NSWCF.
» Callie McCright, a sophomore fish & wildlife management/environmental sciences major at UNL from Lincoln, received an SWCS-UNL Foundation scholarship.
The Nebraska Soil & Water Conservation Foundation and the SWCS-UNL Foundation are supported by Nebraska SWCS Chapter members and friends through an annual golf tournament and direct donations. SWCS is a nonprofit, multidisciplinary organization for anyone interested in natural resource management and conservation. Its mission is to advocate the protection, enhancement, and wise use of soil, water, and related natural resources. More information about the Nebraska Chapter can be found at nebraskaswcs.org.
