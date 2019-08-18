Scholarships open to second year students with at least one NCTA alum parent

CURTIS — College scholarships are available for the 2019-20 academic year to second-year students who have had a parent attend the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
The Aggie Alumni Association will be supporting two students with $400 scholarships, said Ann Bruntz, Aggie Alumni president from Friend.
“Each year we raise funds through a silent auction at our annual meeting and banquet to support NCTA students,” said Bruntz, a ’71 veterinary technology alumna of the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture.
“We are proud of the families who are associated with Nebraska’s high-quality technical college in agriculture production, agribusiness and veterinary technology,” said Bruntz, who was elected to a two-year Aggie Alumni presidency in June.
Scholarship applicants are to be a second year student and to have at least one parent who is an alumnus of UNSTA or NCTA.
Applications are available at the NCTA Dean’s Office or by contacting Mary Crawford, NCTA external relations coordinator, or Dan Stehlik, NCTA instructor of agricultural mechanics.
Scholarships were presented for 2018-2019 to Cole Sundquist of Ainsworth, Kaylee Rasmussen of Burwell, and Shayla Woracek of Maxwell. Each graduated from NCTA in May.
For further details, e-mail mcrawford@unl.edu or visit ncta.unl.edu/activities/aggie-alumni.