Jennifer Schurr has received a promotion to vice president, loan services manager, at Nebraskaland National Bank.
Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of Nebraskaland National Bank, along with the board of directors, announced the promotion this week.
In her new role, Schurr will be responsible for the management of the bank’s Loan Services Department. Schurr has been with the bank in the Loan Department since 2012.
