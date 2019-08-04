OMAHA — Samantha Schuster of Cozad was presented her white coat recognizing her as a physician assistant at the white coat ceremony at College of Saint Mary on July 13.
This event marks the third group of students to receive their white coats since the Master of Science in physician assistant studies program was launched at CSM in 2016. Some of the students are part of CSM’s accelerated PA program, which enables students to take pre-PA classes as undergraduates and become practicing physician assistants in just five years.
Upon receiving their white coats, students will complete their final 12 months of education with hands-on practice in varied clinical rotations.