Scott King named NPPS staff member of month

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation in conjunction with North Platte Public Schools has announced Scott King as the NPPS Bulldog staff member of the month for January, according to a press release. King teaches science at North Platte High School.
King is originally from Wyoming and graduated with a Masters Degree in curriculum and instruction from Montana State University. He worked at Adams Middle School for one year before transferring to the high school for the opportunity to teach biology. The Bulldogger recently featured King in a news story for his unique approach to encouraging students to have a great day, by holding inspirational signage during his parking lot duty.
Micah Fischer, assistant principal, nominated King, describing him as a hard worker dedicated to student success and positive communication.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation awards each winner a gift basket, balloons and a gift card to the Bulldog store at NPHS. They also receive gifts from our monthly business sponsor and a flower bouquet from Prairie Friends and Flowers. The January business sponsor was Lance Carlson from Carlson Financial Group.
The North Platte Public Schools Foundation facilitates the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members are awarded monthly throughout the school year and will be recognized at Education After Hours in the spring. We are always accepting business sponsors for this award. For more information, contact the North Platte Public Schools Foundation at 308-696-3325.
