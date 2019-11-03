OMAHA — Scoular, an organic grain merchandising company in North America, continues to seek solutions for organic producers by growing its portfolio of certified organic assets.
Scoular has recently secured organic certification for its facilities in Hershey and Goodland, Kansas. The company also has entered into an agreement with Jessen Wheat Company of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, to handle organic grain, according to a press release.
For the last five years, Scoular has grown its organic grain handle at a pace more than double the industry growth rate, the release said.
Certified organic since 1995, Scoular differentiates its operation by offering local farmers access to a nationwide organic network and uncompromising integrity and reliability.
“We provide farmers everywhere in North America with a market for their organic grains, and we supply feed and food manufacturers coast-to-coast with competitively priced organic products shipping by truck, rail or container,” said Greg Lickteig, director of specialty grain for Scoular, based in Omaha. “Scoular supports organic agriculture and appreciates the value it offers consumers and producers alike.”
Founded in the heartland of the United States, Scoular is a 127-year old company with 102 offices and facilities worldwide and more than $4 billion in sales.
The company provides global and diverse supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients.
For more information, visit scoular.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.