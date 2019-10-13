During the month of October, the Boy Scouts of America will be conducting their annual Scouting for Food collection in numerous communities across the region.
Scouts will be placing door hangers on front doors with the list of items requested by food pantries. They will return on the following Saturday to pick up the items you wish to donate. Please place those food items in a sack or box and it will be picked up on your front step.
This is part of Scouting’s commitment to community service and follows Scouting’s slogan: “Do a good turn daily,” according to a press release.
“Look for a door hanger and help us help our neighbors by donating food items. It is simple and easy and it makes a significant difference in the lives of people in our communities,” the release said.
For more information, contact the Overland Trails Council at 308-532-3110.
