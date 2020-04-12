LINCOLN — The Nebraska Secretary of State Office is seeking people to work at election polls in May.
“Conducting fair and impartial elections that are well organized and professionally managed would be impossible without the thousands of dedicated poll workers who serve on Election Day,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a press release.
Poll workers are a paid position. To be a poll worker you must be 16 years old and if 18 years old or older, must be a registered voter in the county.
Service clubs and other volunteer organizations are able to contract with a county election office, to be paid directly for their volunteer’s time, and can use the funds as they wish for their charitable projects. Poll worker pay will not reduce unemployment benefits for those who are unemployed. Virtual training will be available online or on television. Every polling site will receive kits that includes:
» At least two N95 masks per poll worker
» 25 pairs of gloves
» 540 ml bottle of hand sanitizer
» A canister of disinfecting wipes
» Individual black pens for each voter to keep
» Social distancing standards will apply.
For county election contact information visit, go to sos.nebraska.gov/elections/election-officials-contact-information
