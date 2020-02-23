A ServSafe Manager training workshop will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 at the West Central Research Extension & Education Center classroom, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.
ServSafe is a program developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers, according to a press release. In Nebraska, the program is being implemented in cooperation with the Agriculture and Health Departments, the Nebraska Restaurant Association and Nebraska Extension.
The course is taught by UNL Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp.
ServSafe Manager Course is designed for restaurant owners and managers, food service handlers, dieticians and dietary managers. The training provides information on sanitation regulations and standards, training employees in sanitation, safe food handling, food microbiology, contamination, food borne illness and setting up a food safety system.
Participants will receive the seventh edition ServSafe Manager Book. Continuing education credits are available for dieticians, diet technicians and dietary managers. Upon successfully passing the certification exam at the end of the course, participants will receive certification from the National Restaurant Association.
Details and registration information are available by contacting Lincoln County Extension Office at 308-532-2683 for program brochure and registration form, or find it on the website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/lincolnmcpherson. Class size is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is due by Feb. 26.
