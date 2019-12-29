North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Seth Engler as the student of the month for December. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Engler, a freshman at St. Patrick High School, is the son of Joe and Renee Engler of North Platte. His school activities include football, golf, basketball, band, chorus and elite band, and he is on the honor roll. He’s a member of the Holy Spirit Parish.
His twin brother, Kaleb, is also a freshman at St. Patrick High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.