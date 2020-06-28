LINCOLN — Roads on several state wildlife management areas remain closed, partially closed or are intermittently closed because of poor conditions. County roads leading to the areas also may be closed.
These closures are due to damage from the flood of 2019 along with continued high water table in some areas and local rainfall making roads impassable. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission continues to work to get vehicle access open to these areas.
The impacted WMAs include: Randal W. Schilling, Cass County; Goose Lake, Holt County; Peru Bottoms and Peru Boat Ramp, Nemaha County; South Pine, Brown County; Twin Lakes, Rock County; Defair Lake, Grant County; Cottonwood/Steverson and Big Alkali, Cherry County; Bufflehead and Kea West, Buffalo County; Loup River Public Power District and Don Dworack, Nance County; Bazile Creek and Niobrara Confluence, Knox County; Parshall Bridge, Boyd County; and Spencer Dam, Holt County; Rose Creek, Jefferson County.
For more information on closures at Game and Parks properties, visit outdoornebraska.gov/weatherclosures.
