I was asked a year ago by the Genealogical Society here in North Platte to present a program for them about antiques and what these items have to do with our heritages, families and values.
The year has certainly flown by as I did present a program at the North Platte Library Wednesday evening. We had a very nice turnout and I hope everyone enjoyed my presentation. Most of the items I took for show and tell are from my own collection of items, and many items were given to me as gifts. I hope they enjoyed it (they certainly asked many questions afterwards). Maybe it will remind someone down the road about the search for their items, and remind them about the discovery of the item’s worth and what the items was originally intended to be used as.
The large needlepoint screen with an oak frame (similar to a mission-style furniture likeness) in lower right hand corner of my first photo was an actual fireplace screen, but only for use with a cold fireplace. In other words, it would be placed in front of it when there was no fire or heat coming from it. It is definitely much prettier than just a dark brick box of a fireplace sitting their all summer. My estimated time frame for this particular piece was the 1920s or 1930s. It is a very colorful and dramatic piece for someone’s sitting room area, or living room, as we call them today.
To the far left in the photo is my “buttocks” basket with two lids and a beautiful bentwood handle. I always put a colorful bunch of artificial flowers on one side to spruce it up a bit. This basket is probably from the 1890s through the 1930s. They made this style with the handle attached in a “God’s Eye” woven pattern on each side of the basket. It is in very good condition and it is one of those kinds of items that we do not see very often in our area. The baskets with the lids are very rare to find and especially in this type of condition, which I would say is “excellent” for its age. It sits on the top of my primitive corner cabinet here in my home where I can see it conveniently and enjoy its beauty. Also, I do rinse it with warm water occasionally and then oil it with my Howard’s Orange Oil spray, after it dries, of course. It keeps the woven strips of wood from cracking or breaking.
I have several vintage enameled teapots — they are sitting on a very old oak serving tray with a lace doily — one is from England with beautiful porcelain inserts and pewter boundaries. This could easily be from the late 1880s to the early 1900s. It is in almost perfect condition considering its age. We could have several pieces chipped off the porcelain or enameled inserts. Even the tea spout and handle are in excellent condition. Then we have a beautiful cobalt blue and off white enameled teapot with large flowers on each side (so it can be easily displayed left or right), and it is also in almost perfect condition. It is not marked on the bottom, but I would presume it to be from the Eastern part of the United States in the early 1900s — possibly brought over from Germany or England, as well.
I brought along a few vintage wind up toy animals — two bears and a donkey — all in working condition. Toys of any kind are always a fun item for a show and tell session as it will bring back lots of memories. Naturally, I could not pass up a few display pieces of my Desert Rose dinnerware (a tall tumbler and napkin ring) along with the jewelry store’s “Franciscan” nameplate for display purposes. They are very hard to come by and look nice sitting in my vintage glass hutch at home. Desert Rose originated in the 1930s in California and continued to be made for another 30 years until production was moved to New Jersey. Eventually Johnson Brothers in England took over and replicated many of the older pieces, and produced many newer versions. Naturally, the older pieces in “mint” condition are more sought after but to add to your daily used items that have become chipped or “hair lined” it was good to know they are still available, but fewer are hand-painted.
The bottom photo displays a notebook with many advertising booklets or small recipe pamphlets which are popular with kitchen collectors. Then my double slate chalk board with wooden frame and lacing is another rare piece to find — probably from the early 1900s again. A blue Bennington crock or pottery from the late 1880s is one of my favorites as well. It is also hard to find, and this one is in mint condition with a “turkey dropping” down the front of the jar (This is a drip of dark clay or glaze which some call “turkey eyes” or as I prefer to call “turkey droppings” — a mistake, but they actually add value to an item. Proves even more the handmade individual pieces in that early period.)
Also in this display is a small wooden oak lamp wall holder from the early 1900s that grandpa would have made for grandma to use in hallway or a bedroom. And, I cannot forget the cookie mold or press which was also used for large pieces of maple candy. A 1940-’50s dish towel is displayed in front with a primitive grater that grandpa made for grandma because hers broke — it’s a very unique piece and it definitely tells a story. Most of the items on these two tables were of necessity and were used on a daily basis unless it was a fancier item, then possibly they were only used when company came for dinner.
My unique Paw Paw bear porcelain ring holder is one of my special favorites — it was probably produced in the early 1900s in Germany. I will try to take a better photo (closer up) later down the road. They have become quite popular for the jewelry collector as well as the porcelain or fine china collectors. I also have several other hand-carved wooden maple candy molds — which have also become very popular as decorating pieces for any country home. Several different types of dinner linens and tea towels are fun items to throw in when decorating your home. I even threw in a cute vintage “walking” doll Valentine card — probably from the 1930s or ’40s, and in mint condition. It had a wheel of “legs and feet” hidden on the back of the Valentine so when you turned the wheel on a surface, it looked like the little doll was actually walking — a popular find for many collectors.
Many vintage advertising candy tins as well as a handmade quilted baby blanket which hangs in the background; sterling silver engraved clothing brushes placed on the man’s dresser were always used at the last minute before stepping out for the evening; and I cannot forget the small wooden coaster like piece which is called pyrography or burned design of a young lady wearing a beautiful feathered hat. Again, a one of a kind handmade piece that will always be a great collectible or antique item to add to anyone’s collection.
As you can tell, it took me a bit of time to oil the wooden pieces as they do become dry when not varnished and many primitive pieces are not. The hardest part of a “show and tell” for a group of people is deciding what to take and what to leave for another session at another time. It was well received with many questions from the audience — and it definitely ties in with genealogy.
