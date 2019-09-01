I have done a few articles on Shawnee Pottery Co. cookie jars in the past 28 years I have written for the Telegraph, but I believe this might be the first one on Shawnee collectible vases.
As you can see in my photo today, this pretty little vase has its original Shawnee Pottery sticker as well as being marked on the bottom with “Shawnee USA, 2501.” It is in exceptionally good condition. Online descriptions of other vases like this being sold on Etsy or eBay are called a rose bowl or vase. I love the salmon pink color and the beautifully applied white slip glaze spattered throughout the vase, even on the inside edges. It only measures 4½ inches tall and it has the beautifully ruffled top that makes it even more elegant.
Sitting on a beautiful vintage corner stand or small round table, it would make quite an impressive sight. The Shawnee factory was in Zanesville, Ohio, from 1937 to 1961.
Naturally, I have already mentioned the many other types of pottery made at this plant — such as Corn King pottery. This is the pretty impressive pottery shaped like an ear of corn, partially stripped. They made many pieces of this style — cream and sugars, pitchers, serving trays, salt and pepper sets, as well as fresh corn holders for dining purposes.
The Shawnee Pottery Co. wares were sold in what we call the “five and dime” stores and others such as Kresge and McCrory Stores as well as our famous F. W. Woolworth Co. Even the Sears and Roebuck Co. asked the Shawnee Company to design an exclusive line of a dinnerware pattern called “Valencia.” It was sold exclusively in Sears stores. They made so many fun and collectible vases as well as their cookie jars — especially the Shawnee pig cookie jars and the Puss in Boots were always a great seller. They made the small pitchers as well as salt and pepper shakers of the cute Puss in Boots figures.
Naturally, the main thing to watch for on any kind of pottery is the condition and the firing process. Shawnee was exceptional in their perfecting the firing process for their glazes to be so long lasting and colorful. Before Shawnee, the American Encaustic Tiling Co. was the original company who processed the making of tile with a two-step processing. They would fire the pottery or clay and then add the glaze or coloring and fire it again. As they have mentioned several times that Shawnee Pottery was sturdier than most other potteries due to this double firing process.
There were many well-known and famous pottery factories in the Zanesville, Ohio, area — Weller, Roseville, McCoy and many other pottery companies. The clay in those areas was the determining factor for most of the pottery companies. In fact, the American Encaustic Tiling Co. was the earlier name of Shawnee Pottery. They discovered the two-step process of firing the clay and then the glaze.
Each pottery maker had their own style and way of doing things, and each company was identified by that process as well. It is very interesting to look into the backgrounds of so many pottery makers in their earlier years. Another company I have fallen in love with is the Franciscan Pottery in California, originally. This is the company I have talked about when I refer to my Desert Rose Dinnerware pattern that I have collected throughout my past 50 years of antiquing. I have a beautiful collection and have tried to add on whenever I have a chance, and find a rare item. But, now it will be passed down to one of my grandkids or great grandkids. Or, maybe no one will want it — I will let them decide that later!
Three other towns surrounding Zanesville, where Shawnee Pottery was made, are Roseville, Fultonham, Crooksville — which I am sure you have heard of these towns. They are well known for their beautiful wares.
Please remember when you are hunting for something special to add to your own collection of items, keep a special eye out for one of the above mentioned pottery companies. It is always fun to collect and/or buy for actually using them in your everyday needs as well. And, I do use my Franciscan Desert Rose dishes every day.
Just another reminder — please visit your local antiques/collectibles shops throughout your neighborhoods and pass on any information to others who might be interested. The Bushel & A Peck Antique Boutique at 510 E. Sixth St. here in North Platte is open on Wednesdays through Saturdays. Please visit the other surrounding shops in town (and nearby towns) as well. My “What’s It Worth” antique classes at Wild Bill’s Fun Center on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. are going great. I am very excited to see so many new people coming and returning to my classes. We all have fun seeing what each other has brought to class for a show and tell and exchange of information. Many beautiful surprise pieces have come in and always become an exciting adventure for me … it makes me dig a bit deeper than usual and it reminds us all about what is still out there to find. Happy pickings, everyone. And please have a safe Labor Day weekend — and “Go Big Red.”