The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Posse won the “Outstanding Mounted Group” award in the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade, representing North Platte, Lincoln County and Nebraska. The posse was represented by Suzie Lake, Kurtis Willard, Bryan Solko, Brian Blagdon, Heath Krauter, Angie Blagdon, Kevin Solko, Mike Streweler, Lonnie Gosnell, Kristi Schwager, Tracy Heessel, Darcie Krauter, Jodi Lake and Joney Lake.