Custer County 4-H’ers who are at least 15 years old, but not older than 19 years old, by Oct. 15, 2022, are invited to sign up for the 2022 Custer County Citizenship Washington Focus Conference. Sign-up for the 2022 trip will be from Friday through Jan. 2, 2020, by calling or visiting the Extension office. The trip will take place for approximately 14 days in June 2022.
The first 45 4-H members who sign up will be on the priority trip list. An alternate list will be started after the first 45 4-H’ers have signed up. The sign-up is for the first 45 4-H’ers on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone signing up after Jan. 2, 2020, will be put on an alternate list and will only be called upon if the names on the priority list are depleted.
An informational packet will be mailed to delegates after the Jan. 2, 2020 sign-up. The packet will contain information regarding payment schedules, trip policies, and curriculum meeting schedules. The first payment of $240 will be due in the Extension Office on or before 5 p.m. on May 15, 2020.
Citizenship Washington Focus is a 4-H leadership program for high school youth, ages 15-19, from across the country. Every summer thousands of young people stay at the National 4-H Youth Conference Center, near Washington, D.C., to participate in this week-long program. For over 50 years, CWF has enriched young people’s lives by providing opportunities for them to:
» Broaden appreciation and practice respect for themselves and others in the world.
» Increase individual commitment to citizen involvement.
» Understand the importance of civic and social responsibilities as they relate to the development of better citizens and leaders.
» Practice fitness and have fun!
Delegates will have a chance to:
» Look behind the scenes in our nation’s Capitol, and a chance to meet senators and representatives.
» Attend motivational speakers, workshops, and assemblies that increase individual commitment to citizen involvement and build lifetime skills for success.
» Activities that encourage new and lasting friendships.
» An enthusiastic collegiate staff working daily with the youth.
» Fitness and fun.
Generally, the trip includes visiting various sites en route to Washington, D.C., including Niagara Falls and New York City.
The estimated cost of the trip, at this time, will be $2900.00. The 4-H Council will make a decision at their November 18, 2019 meeting when the next CWF Conference will be sponsored in Custer County, following the 2022 CWF Conference.
For more information regarding the Custer County 4-H CWF program, contact the Nebraska Extension Custer County Office at 308-872-6831.
