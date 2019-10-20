Sioux Lookout Chapter hands out challenge coins

Sioux Lookout Chapter members presented DAR Challenge Coins to Kellie Mercer, left, and the chapter’s longtime waitress LouAnn Yetter. Mercer’s grandson, Ashton Morrison, completed his Air Force training and will be receiving his assignment. Yetter’s son, Brandon Yetter, is leaving for a new assignment. Brandon Yetter has been in the Nebraska National Guard for 20 years, and received letters from the chapter when he was deployed in Iraq. The DAR Challenge Coin features the National DAR building in Washington engraved with the DAR motto, “God, Home, Country.” A challenge coin represents an achievement, anniversary or special event. They are a long-standing tradition in the military. Chapter members signed cards for both stating, “Thanks for your service.”