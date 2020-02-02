The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced its Good Citizen awards.
The group partners with area schools and each senior is given a certificate and pin from the National Society in Washington D.C. Students are selected by their schools and have demonstrated the qualities that include dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
» Haley Jackson of North Platte High School recently hosted a Red Cross Blood Drive and also regularly donates blood. She has completed a Health Academy and is very interested in the medical field. Jackson is a member of the NP Public School Superintendent Ron Hanson’s Student Advisory Council, is the public relations officer in National Honor Society, has lettered in girls golf, swimming and lettered with distinction in Key Club. She volunteers as a Sunday School teacher at her church. She was awarded the Mary Stringfrellow Memorial Scholarship from Sioux Lookout Chapter.
» Julie Slattery of St. Patrick High School is vice-president and secretary for National honor Society and has been the treasurer for her class. She was Academic All-State for girls basketball and girls track and field. Slattery also lettered in four sports and placed 2nd at state for Cheer, serving as co-captain. She has participated in the Big/Little Sister Program since 2014. Slattery has volunteered her time at home games, sold concessions, including Nebraskaland Days, has been an aide for teachers and raised money for the SP Activities Association. She is active at St. Patrick’s Church during mass and the annual St. Pat’s BBQ.
» Trissa Rhonda Jo Wilson of Hershey High School participates in several sports, including team captain for tennis and she lettered in tennis and cross country. Wilson is a member of National Honor Society and has been on the honor roll for all four years of high school. She volunteers in the concession stands, elementary fun night, blood drives and the Salvation Army. She has traveled to Alaska with Global Outreach and preached to kids in need. She has donated items for Operation Christmas Child.
» Lindsey Sawyer of Maxwell High School has been on the honor roll for all four years of high school, is a member of National Honor Society and a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Team member. She has lettered in track and cross country and was awarded 5th at districts. At RPAC competition for One Act Plays, Sawyer was awarded Best Female Performance. She volunteers in her school, community and her church, where she visits nursing homes, participates in annual Veteran’s Day Programs and cleans a local Historical Museum.
» Kendra Lynn Godina of Ogallala High School has been very active in Future Farmers of America, in which she has held the office of secretary and is currently president. She has received many awards in state and district Veterinary Science competitions. Kendra has participated in speech, mock trial and was secretary of Student Council. She is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. Godina volunteers in her school with new students and in her church where she is a group leader for the yearly elementary Bible school and church soccer camp each year.
» Hayley Jo Hebblethwaite of Paxton High School has played basketball and lettered in track. She was in the cast of the Paxton One Act Play that placed 3rd at the NSAA State Contest. She is senior class president and Student Council president and volunteers with students in elementary and middle school. While at Girls State last summer, Hebblethwaite made cards and wrote letters to veterans. She volunteered with Royal Family Kids Camp for at-risk youth.
» Jade Paxton of Sutherland High School is president of National Honor Society and is No. 1 in his class with a 4.0 GPA. He is highly involved with FFA and currently is president of the chapter. Paxton competes in cross country, basketball and track; and also volunteers in his community.
