Sioux Lookout Chapter participates in Day of Service

Each October, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution from coast to coast celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the organization by participating in the National DAR Day of Service.
Sioux Lookout DAR Chapter of North Platte participated in a special service project on Wednesday at Scout’s Rest Ranch barn at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park. Marie Gertsch and Superintendent Adam Jones organized the complete cleaning of the north walls and dusting of historical pictures. Future plans will include the re-matting of some of the historical photographs, as needed.
DAR members Beth Schanou, Mary Agler, Jane Ann Allen, Kelly Mercer, Michelle Lupomech and Eloise Underwood united together for two hours to demonstrate the combined impact of the DAR mission of historical preservation through cleaning the north wall of the Scout’s Rest Ranch Barn, according to a press release.
