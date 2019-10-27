Last week, I received a call about moldy corn. The producer wanted to know if they should use this corn for earlage if it is moldy.
The answer to this question? It depends.
There are several types of mold that we find in the field depending on the year, weather conditions, field history, crop rotation and if the crop experienced any hail or insect damage during the growing season. Any crop damage sustained during the growing season (especially to the ears) can leave plants vulnerable to diseases. Some of the most common ear molds we find this time of year include Fusarium, Gibberella, Diplodia, Penicillium or Aspergillus.
Certain diseases develop in years when it is hot and dry compared to years when it is cool and wet, so keep that in mind when scouting fields. Each disease has different symptoms on the ear and some of them may produce mycotoxins.
Certain mycotoxins can be harmful to animals depending on the type, concentration or kind of livestock fed moldy earlage (i.e. replacement heifer vs feedlot cattle). Some ruminant animals aren’t affected as badly as others when given moldy feed. However, depending on the concentration and type of mycotoxins, there could be a risk of low palatability/weight gain, increased respiratory disease or higher rates of aborted pregnancies in cattle.
The best option is to collect several samples from different loads and submit them to a lab to determine the kind of mold, the presence/absence of mycotoxins and mycotoxin concentrations.
Midwest Laboratories in Omaha can test animal feed for mycotoxins. Sampling information, supplies, prices and mycotoxin screening information can be found at midwestlabs.com/our-industries/animal-feed/finished-feeds, or by phone at 402-334-7770.
If mycotoxin concentrations are high in the feed samples and the producer still intends to feed it, blending it with non-contaminated feed will be important. More information about blending rations for particular cattle can be found at beef.unl/edu/beefwatch or by contacting your local beef systems Extension educator.
Upcoming Programming
Nebraska Extension is hosting several Annie’s Inspired programs this fall/upcoming winter titled, “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options.”
This program is designed to help farmers and ranchers improve their record keeping and decision-making skills.
This course is a series of four, 3-hour sessions designed to teach farmers and ranchers about analyzing financial documents. Participants will be able to better understand their current financial position and how purchases, leases and production changes affect their bottom line.
By attending this program, participants will have a better understanding of how to use financial records for making decisions on their operation and discuss their financial position with family, business partners and lenders.
Upcoming workshop dates:
» Scottsbluff — 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23, Panhandle Research & Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I.
» North Platte — 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 13 and 14, West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.
» Ord — 10 a.m. tp 4 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13, Valley County Fairgrounds, 801 S. Street.
» Fullerton — 1-4 p.m. Jan. 28 and 30, Feb. 4 and 6, Nance County Extension Office, 304 Third St.
Class size is limited to 20 per location. More information about the class, fees, and registration can be found at wia.unl.edu/know. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.
