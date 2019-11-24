Now would be a great time to take soil samples for soybean cyst nematodes. These yield-limiting microscopic nematodes often go undetected in fields until harvest yields come up short without any explanation. Granted, this year was rough with severe flooding events that might contribute to less than ideal yield potential.
However, flooding may have moved soil particles from a field infected with SCN to a field that was previously uninfected. SCN has been confirmed in 59 counties, including Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties.
SCN survives on the roots of soybean plants and several weed species. In severe infestations, above ground symptoms like stunting or yellowing plants are visible. However, most of the time plants look relatively healthy above the soil line. If you have spots in your field that yielded less than expected this year, and it can’t be explained, it might not be a bad idea to collect soil samples for testing. This may also be important in fields that had patches of sudden death syndrome or brown stem rot. While nematodes do not cause these diseases, SCN feeding allows an easier route for the disease to get into the plant.
To collect a sample, take 15 to 25 soil cores, 6 to 8 inches deep (preferably through the root zone), and mix these in a bucket. Soil sample bags for SCN can be found at your local Extension Office.
The Nebraska Soybean Board Checkoff supports sample bags and SCN testing. Send soil samples into the UNL Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic to determine if your fields are infested with soybean cyst nematodes.
Soil sampling and testing is recommended about every 6 years to see if SCN levels are increasing or decreasing in the field. There has been a concern about nematodes overcoming SCN-resistant soybean varieties over the last few years.
Most of the time, farmers plant the resistance package PI88788. If SCN counts are getting higher on fields while using this resistance package, it might be time to rotate to a Peking or Hartwig resistance package instead.
Talk to your seed dealer about what options you have to manage SCN effectively next year.
Nebraska Extension is teaming up with local Farm Service Agency offices to host several Farm Bill Education Meetings across the state this fall/winter.
These programs will cover changes in Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs. Producers are encouraged to attend these meetings to learn about changes in this new Farm Bill and to have their questions answered. Meetings are free and open to the general public. There are currently 28 scheduled meetings across Nebraska, and a full list of dates, times, and locations can be found online at agecon.unl.edu/ag-public-policy. Meetings near the Dawson-Buffalo-Hall County area include:
» 1-4 p.m. Dec. 2: Dawson County Extension Office, Lexington.
» 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5: College Park Fonner Park Room, Grand Island.
» 1-4 p.m. Dec. 16: Custer County Fairgrounds, Broken Bow.
» 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17: Buffalo County Fairgrounds Antelope Meeting Room, Kearney.
» 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 18: West Central Research & Extension Center, North Platte.
Advanced registration is encouraged so ensure enough materials for participants. Those wishing to attend can register at this website, contact their county FSA office, or the Extension office where the meeting will be held.
