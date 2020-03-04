WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., invites high school students from across Nebraska’s 3rd District to submit their artwork for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition by March 20.
“Each year, my office partners with the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to invite students from across Nebraska’s 3rd District to submit their artwork as part of the Congressional Art Competition,” Smith said. “I am always impressed with the skill and creativity of Nebraska’s young people and I look forward to seeing this year’s entries.”
The Nebraska Art Teachers Association is working with Smith to coordinate the competition. Official rules, guidelines, and submission forms are available on Congressman Smith’s website: adriansmith.house.gov/services/art-competition.
First-place artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, alongside winning entries from across the country, and Smith will display the runners-up in his Washington, D.C. and 3rd District offices.
The Congressional Institute annually sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.