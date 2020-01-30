Washington, D.C. — Adrian Smith, R-Neb., has announced mobile office hours for February in the 3rd Congressional District.
At mobile offices, residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies, relay concerns about federal issues or get assistance in taking advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith, who has permanent offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:
» Monday: 11 a.m. to noon MT, Cheyenne County Courthouse, 1000 10th Ave., Sidney.
» Tuesday: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. MT, Deuel County Courthouse, 718 Third St., Chappell.
» Feb. 6: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. MT, Hooker County Courthouse courtroom, 303 NW First St., Mullen.
» Feb. 10: 11 a.m. to noon, North Platte City Hall, City Council Chambers, 211 W. Third St., North Platte.
» Feb. 11: 11 a.m. to noon, Cherry County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department conference room, 365 N. Main St., Valentine.
» Feb. 11: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. MT, Chase County Courthouse, 921 Broadway Ave., Imperial.
» Feb. 11: 3-4 p.m., McPherson County Courthouse courtroom, 500 Anderson St., Tryon.
» Feb. 12: 10 to 11 a.m., Keith County Courthouse, 511 N. Spruce St., Ogallala.
» Feb. 12: 2 to 3 p.m., Loup County Courthouse courtroom, 408 Fourth St., Taylor.
» Feb. 25: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Nance County Courthouse, 209 Esther Street, Fullerton.
» Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to noon MT, Morrill County Courthouse, 606 L St., Bridgeport.
» Feb. 26: 10 to 11 a.m., Blaine County Courthouse, meeting room, 145 Lincoln Ave., Brewster.
For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.
