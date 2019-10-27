Sod House Society hosts fall meeting in Dundy County

The Sod House Society hosted its fall meeting on Oct. 12 in Dundy County in southwest Nebraska, and at Bird City Kansas. Events began at the museum in Benkleman, with registration. Nineteen members were registered and they viewed the many exhibits in the museum. This museum is housed in a building that was the original hospital in Benkleman, and it is located in the downtown area.
Later in the morning, the group moved to the Pinnacle Bank to have their meeting in the bank lobby. President Sye Tecker of Parks presided. Tecker was also the host for the day.
The main business of the day was a discussion of revisions to the constitution. These revisions will be voted on at the next meeting in April. Items include dropping “National” from the organization’s name, specifying some officer details and adding the spring meeting to the summer and fall meeting schedule.
After the business meeting, the members drove west to the Parks area where lunch was served at the Tecker Ranch.
“We enjoyed the home of Sye Tecker, grandson of Mrs. Ted (Inez) Tecker, the sixth Sod House Society president (in 1968-1969),” a press release from the group said. “Many members were excited to see the ranch home which included a section that had been stuccoed on both the outside and inside, then added to, making a large residence. The lunch was served at three tables set up in the three main rooms of the lower level.”
After lunch, most of those present journeyed to Bird City south of Benkleman, to tour the sod house that was built on the museum grounds at the east edge of Bird City. This was the final event of the day.
The Sod House Society, an organization that began in 1956 has its headquarters at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege. Meetings are held the second Saturday in April, June and October, at changing locations decided by the membership. The next meeting is April 4, 2020. (This date is a week early due to the next weekend being Easter.) More information can be obtained by texting 402-840-2046.
