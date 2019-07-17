Although I never think of myself as a vain person, I do care about how I look to others.
Following in my mother’s footsteps, I’ve always styled my hair every day, dressed as best as possible for the occasion and wouldn’t even think of walking to the mailbox when my face isn’t done.
That being said, I’m starting to let things slide as I age. Sadly, I’ve reached a point in my life where being comfortable is more important than fashion or presentation.
Why, just last week I actually chose a lightweight roomy cotton pair of “mom” shorts over a stylish pair of bejeweled jean capris.
Call me crazy if you must, but you show me someone who’s offering up a proverbial “tsk tsk” at the idea of it, and I’ll show you someone who wasn’t going out to help her husband dismantle a windmill on the face of the sun.
I must admit I’ve let my hair styling go a bit. Oh sure, I still gussie it up for Saturday nights and Sunday morning Mass. But these days I think nothing of doing a “wash and wear” when I’m going to be spending the day in the home office.
Apparently the biggest way that I’ve let my appearances slide, as of late, is with my personal fan.
If you’ve not heard, I’m about to put you into the know. Some genius companies have devised, and mass-produced a small battery-operated fan that you hang from your neck by a cord and it blows cool air up at your face at any and all times.
That’s right, folks, you heard it right here.
As someone who spends a lot of her time in un-air-conditioned environments, it is nothing short of a gift from God.
Personally I don’t feel that my personal fan is a fashion faux pas. In fact, I have one in purple and another in a fashionable pink. Since I like to tie the look into my attire (heaven forbid it clashes with my mom shorts) I’m considering adding more colors to my personal fan inventory. And at $5 a pop, I can do so without taking the wind out of our financial sails!
Yet it would seem the fashion jury is still out when it comes to this device and its presentation under the scrutiny of the public eye. In fact, it would seem that some folks are simply not a fan.
Pardon the pun.
Most folks look at my fan and say nothing, but there are a few who inquire if it’s some sort of monitor, locating device or an oversized Life Alert. Our four sons simply remark that it makes me look like a noob.
No one is really sure what a noob is, but we can safely assume that it’s not a compliment.
Just last week at our antique shop, a man looked at the device hanging from my neck and asked, “Do you get lost a lot?”
Even I had to chuckle at that one.
I think I’ll start changing things up a bit and tell folks that it’s my personal UFO monitoring system, or that it’s a device that I’m using to control the robots back at the house.
Maybe I’ll go a little crazy and ask people, “Well, how are you staying in touch with the Pentagon?”
They can say what they will, but I’m not giving up the fan anytime soon. I’m sure I’ll continue to apply my makeup and style my hair until I’m no longer able to hold a mascara wand. But when it comes to choosing between looks and comfort, I’m at the age where I’ll choose the latter.
It’s just like I told the gentleman who jokingly looked at my personal fan and asked if I get lost a lot, “It’s better to be cool than to look cool.”