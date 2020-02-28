The Sons of the Pioneers will sing their famous cowboy songs during their performance at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Fox Theatre, at Fifth Street and Bailey Avenue.
Admission is with membership in the North Platte Concert Association, sponsor of the concert. Tickets will be available at the door on the night of the concert for $55 for adults and $115 for families (parents or grandparents with minor-aged children), according to a press release.
The songs of The Sons of the Pioneers paint images and tell stories of horses, cattle, cowboys, tall timber, cool water, canyons, prairies and “night herds.” Some of their most famous pieces are “Tumbling Tumbleweeds, “ “Cool Water,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” and “Cowboy’s Lament/Streets of Laredo.”
Founded in 1933 by Ohio-born Roy Rogers, the Sons of the Pioneers created a new genre of Western music and have remained internationally famous. “Dusty” Rogers, the son of Roy Rogers, is leader of this celebrated group.
