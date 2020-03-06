Authentic Western music will be featured when the celebrated Sons of the Pioneers are in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at the Fox Theatre, Fifth Street and Bailey Avenue. This is the third concert in the 2019-20 series sponsored by the North Platte Concert Association, according to a press release.
Founded in 1933 by Ohio-born Roy Rogers, the Sons of the Pioneers created a new genre of Western music and have remained internationally famous. “Dusty” Rogers, the son of Roy Rogers, is now leader of the group.
For generations the Sons of the Pioneers have garnered millions of fans around the world through appearances in more than 90 movies, numerous radio shows, many television shows and concerts.
The music of The Sons of the Pioneers painted unforgettable images and told stories of horses, cattle, cowboys, tall timber, cool water, canyons, prairies and “night herds.” Some of their most famous pieces are “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,“ “Cool Water,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” and “Cowboy’s Lament/ Streets of Laredo.”
Songs written by members of the group have been recorded and used by many musicians, including Bing Crosby, the Boston Pops, Frankie Laine, Johnny Cash, Riders in the Sky and Michael Martin Murphy.
Admission is with membership in the North Platte Concert Association. Memberships will be available at the door on the night of the concert for $55 for adults and $115 for families (parents or grandparents with minor-aged children).
These tickets will also be valid for the last concert of the season, Beginnings — The Ultimate Chicago Tribute Band, at 7:30 p.m. May 12 at the Fox Theater.
