The Catholic Daughters of St. Patrick Catholic Church will be serving up soups and homemade cookies Saturday.
“Soup ‘n’ Seconds” begins at 6 p.m. and will last until the food is gone. Cost is $6 for adults.
The money raised will help the many causes that the Catholic Daughters support, including the Women’s Resource Center and Liberty House.
St. Patrick Catholic Church is at 415 N. Chestnut St. in North Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.